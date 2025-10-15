Prashant Kishor predicts NDA's Bihar fate: 'Definitely out, Nitish Kumar won't return as CM'

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday predicted the future of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar. He said the alliance "definitely" won't be coming back to power, and Nitish Kumar also won't return as Chief Minister. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will be the prominent faces in the upcoming Bihar polls. (HT_PRINT)

According to Prashant Kishor, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) would struggle to win even "25 seats" in the 243-strong assembly. JD(U) is part of the NDA alliance in Bihar.

"The NDA is definitely on its way out and Nitish Kumar will not return as chief minister", asserted Kishor, in an exclusive interview with news agency PTI.

Prashant Kishor has worked closely with the JD(U) chief, first as a poll strategist and later, briefly, as a party colleague. He led Nitish Kumar's JD(U)-led coalition to a two-thirds majority in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections by crafting a Bihar pride narrative, and countered the BJP’s campaign.

The same poll strategist has now predicted a poll debacle for Nitish Kumar. "You do not need to be a psephologist to fathom what is in store for the JD(U). In the last assembly polls, Chirag Paswan staged a revolt just a few days ahead of the announcement of elections and fielded candidates, many of whom were inconsequential, against nominees of Kumar's party, causing its tally to crash to 43", recalled Kishor.

Not only did he train guns at the JD(U), Prashant Kishor also said there was "complete chaos" within the NDA, and it was still unclear which seats the BJP would contest and where the JD(U) wants to field its candidates.

"The situation is no better in the INDIA bloc either. There is a never-ending tiff between RJD and the Congress. And nobody knows if former state minister Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party is still by their side", claimed Kishor.

His remarks came days after the NDA shared its seat-sharing plan, announcing that the BJP and the JD(U) would contest on equal number of seats - 101 each.

In a big announcement, Prashant Kishor also said that he will not be contesting the elections in Bihar this time, attributing the move to a collective decision by party members. Kishor said he has taken on many responsibilities, and the contest would "distract" him from necessary organisational work.

The high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections will take place in two phases next month - November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

(With PTI inputs)