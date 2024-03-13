Pratap Simha fumes amid buzz that BJP might field royal family scion

Bengaluru: Amid speculation swirling within political circles in Karnataka, there are indications that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may introduce fresh faces for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party is likely to replace incumbent MP Prathap Simha in the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the Mysore royal family. Pratap Simha (HT)

In a recent video on social media, Simha hinted at leaving his renomination fate to divine intervention, expressing gratitude for the support of voters. Simha also indirectly referenced the advantages of a candidate with grassroots connections compared to those from privileged backgrounds, subtly criticising the party’s decision.

In another veiled attack on Tuesday, Simha said, “From the air-conditioned palace of the Mysuru, he has come to live with the people. There are a lot of advantages to that. There are a lot of cases going on between the government and the palace over property. Maharani (titular queen) didn’t allow us to run a drinking water pipe through palace property. It might be resolved now.”

“It is good to know that a person who lived in the palace will work as a BJP worker and protest on the street against the Congress government. Similarly, the (titular) king would sit with commoners while senior leaders sit on the dais and he would wait outside hotels when the senior leaders come to the city. It is good to know,” he added.

On speculation regarding Wadiyar getting a party ticket from Mysuru, leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said, “ I don’t know. I have not contacted Yaduveer nor spoken to him. Whether others have contacted, I don’t know about it.”

Meanwhile, talking to media in New Delhi, Ashoka hinted at potential surprises in the candidate list for Karnataka. Ashoka indicated that during a Central Election Committee meeting, discussions took place regarding the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The party’s central leadership, he stated, considered the opinions of state leaders, suggesting the possibility of fresh faces.

“Detailed discussion has taken place regarding all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, national president JP Nadda and select leaders from the state. The central leadership has taken the opinion of the state leaders for selection of candidates,” he said.

“So, there may be some changes. I cannot predict as to how many sitting MPs may get a ticket. It is left for the party high command to decide, but change is certain. BJP is a party that constantly keeps changing and gives opportunities to fresh faces, so surprises may be expected.”

Responding to speculation surrounding the potential exclusion of sitting MPs like Nalin Kumar Kateel, Anantkumar Hegde, and Prathap Simha, Ashoka urged MPs to remain optimistic while emphasising the final authority of the party’s high command in candidate selection.

“Discussions have happened about the seats; I cannot reveal what was discussed. Sitting MPs must have hope. The decision of the high command is final. No one should lose hope, there are chances till the last minute.

