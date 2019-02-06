 Praveen Sinha appointed CBI additional director
Praveen Sinha appointed CBI additional director

When Sinha was promoted as ADG, he was designated as “in-charge” additional director pending clearance from the CVC. Following clearance, Sinha has been formally promoted.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2019 23:58 IST
Praveen Sinha,CBI,additional director
Praveen Sinha appointed CBI additional director(AFP Photo)

The government on Wednesday formally cleared the proposal to promote Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre officer working in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a joint director, as additional director in the agency.

Sinha was already promoted at the centre as an additional director general (ADG), which is an additional director rank post but all appointments and promotions in the CBI from the rank of superintendent of police to special director take place on the recommendation of a committee headed by the central vigilance commissioner (CVC).

When Sinha was promoted as ADG, he was designated as “in-charge” additional director pending clearance from the CVC. Following clearance, Sinha has been formally promoted.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 23:58 IST

