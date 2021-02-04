IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Praveen Sinha named acting CBI chief after Shukla’s ‘quiet’ tenure
Praveen Sinha will look after the duties of CBI director till the selection committee chooses the replacement for incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla, whose fixed two-year term ended on Wednesday.(HT File Photo)
Praveen Sinha will look after the duties of CBI director till the selection committee chooses the replacement for incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla, whose fixed two-year term ended on Wednesday.(HT File Photo)
india news

Praveen Sinha named acting CBI chief after Shukla’s ‘quiet’ tenure

The decision was taken as the high powered panel comprising the PM, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have not been able to meet to choose the agency’s next chief.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:43 AM IST

The Centre on Wednesday appointed the Central Bureau of Investigation’s deputy chief, 1988 batch Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service officer Praveen Sinha, as the acting director of the federal agency with “immediate effect”, according to an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training.

Sinha, currently additional director in the agency, will look after the duties of CBI director till the high powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi chooses the replacement for incumbent , Rishi Kumar Shukla, whose fixed two-year term ended on Wednesday, or “until further orders”, the order added.

The decision was taken as the high powered panel comprising the PM, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have not been able to meet to choose the agency’s next chief.

Also read: What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by 74.5k

HT reported on Monday that the decision could be delayed by a few weeks given the ongoing budget session of parliament, and the farmers’ protest, both of which are keeping the government busy.

It is for the third time in last five years that an interim chief will head CBI. Additional director Rakesh Asthana (currently director general of Border Security Force) was appointed interim director of CBI in December 2016 for two months. Later, following an open ugly spat between former CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma and Asthana (when he was Special Director) in mid 2018, the government appointed M Nageswara Rao as interim director from October 2018 till January 2019. Shukla, a 1983 batch Madhya Pradesh cadre officer, who was brought to lead the agency at a time when it was coming out of a crisis caused by an internecine fight between its two senior most officers, took some steps to improve CBI’s image: the transfer of around 700 officers to different branches across India; keeping his doors open to hear any grievances; and avoided taking controversial decision.

Described as a thorough “gentleman” by many of his subordinates and batchmates, Shukla made sure that what happened in the agency, stayed within it.

The media-shy, soft spoken officer made it his policy to never interact with journalists. In fact, he didn’t give a single interview during his two years tenure.

Among the few bold decisions taken by him were the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, raids on senior Congress leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar, and the move to prosecute senior IAS officer Shashi Kant Sharma in the AgustaWestland case.

Other than that, as described by an officer in the agency , “Rishi Kumar Shukla had a quiet tenure, which was further complemented by the Covid-19 induced lockdown”.

Some of the high-profile cases he inherited from his predecessors, such as the probe into two former CBI Directors , Ranjit Sinha and A P Singh, the investigation of former ICICI Bank managing director Chanda Kochhar, and the Air India case did not see too many developments.

The agency, however, tasted some successes during Shukla’s tenure in the form of securing the extradition of Vijay Mallya from the UK, currently held up due to his asylum plea, and India being selected to host the Interpol General Assembly of 2022.

CBI registered record number of bank fraud cases during his tenure. It is estimated that CBI has registered bank fraud cases worth total 90,000 crore over the past two years, including against some big business houses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
central bureau of investigation rishi kumar shukla praveen sinha
app
Close
In his petition, Mohan claimed the summons required him to appear and make a statement on oath with regard to the Delhi riots.(Reuters)
In his petition, Mohan claimed the summons required him to appear and make a statement on oath with regard to the Delhi riots.(Reuters)
india news

Any ‘senior, responsible’ Facebook staff can appear before Delhi panel, SC told

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:05 AM IST
Facebook vice president Ajit Mohan has been summoned by the Committee to answer questions over whether the social media company’s content and how it was moderated played any role in the February 2020 communal riots in the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now. (ANI PHOTO).
A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON FEB 3, 2021**Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers and 'Deep Darshan' at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000325A)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON FEB 3, 2021**Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers and 'Deep Darshan' at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000325A)(PTI)
india news

Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
india news

Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Speakers from the treasury benches, meanwhile, said that those opposing the laws were spreading “misinformation” among the farmers and “stoking fears”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity."(ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity."(ANI)
india news

Government fends off global clamour on farm stir

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Though some celebrities who aren’t well known in India have made social media posts on the issue over the past few days, singer Rihanna was the most high-profile personality to take up the issue on Twitter on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A candidate from Indore-3 assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.(Reuters File Photo)
A candidate from Indore-3 assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought 10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Coins worth 14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST
  • Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".(Mint)
Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".(Mint)
india news

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:30 AM IST
"Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back," Jaishankar tweeted..
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian side at Wednesday’s meeting was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (overseas Indian affairs) in the external affairs ministry, while Adel Siraj Merdad, deputy minister of foreign affairs, led the Saudi team. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
The Indian side at Wednesday’s meeting was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (overseas Indian affairs) in the external affairs ministry, while Adel Siraj Merdad, deputy minister of foreign affairs, led the Saudi team. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
india news

India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint working groups on defence and security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • The Saudi side thanked India for standing by Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, including facilitating travel of Indian healthcare professionals to the country, and looked forward to supply of India-made Covid-19 vaccines, the external affairs ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Antibiotic use in India has risen sharply, with about a 30% increase in their per capita use during the past decade, according to the State of the World’s Antibiotics 2021 report released on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over widespread and growing resistance to the drugs
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the report filed in February last year but made public on Wednesday, a tree is worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,500 a year.(PTI)
According to the report filed in February last year but made public on Wednesday, a tree is worth 74,500 a year.(PTI)
india news

What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by 74.5k: SC panel

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The five-member committee of experts added that a heritage tree with a lifespan of well over 100 years could be valued at more than 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry proposes to increase the net present value (NPV) of forests that will be diverted for infrastructure projects, linking it to a measure of wholesale prices, a development that could have a significant impact on infrastructure projects that are to come up in forest areas, raising concern among policy analysts who say it sidesteps issues such as conservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
PATNA Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of an airline official in the heart of Patna last month with the arrest of one person, who allegedly nursed a grudge after escaping serious injuries in an earlier accident involving the dead executive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: With VK Sasikala, the close aide and confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, set to return to Chennai on Sunday, the ruling AIADMK is ensuring that it is firmly in control of some of the physical manifestations of the former chief minister’s legacy -- her burial place and her residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP