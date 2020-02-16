Prayers, projects and the unveiling of a statue on PM Modi’s Varanasi trip

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his daylong tour to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday by offering prayers at the temple of Jagadguru Vishwacharya Shankar Ji at the Jangamwadi Mutt.

At the mutt, PM Modi will participate in the ceremony of the Veer Shaiva Mahakumbh, a month-long celebration to mark the completion of 100 years of its gurukul.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa will accompany the Prime Minister during his over an hour-long visit to the mutt.

Jangamwadi Mutt chief Jagadguru Dr Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami will welcome Modi and the visiting dignitaries.

A large number of followers of the mutt have come from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and several other states for the event.

PM Modi will also address the students studying scriptures and the Vedas at the gurukul. He will release a translated version of ‘Shri Siddhant Sikhamani Granth’ in 19 languages and also launch ‘Shri Siddhant Sikhamani Granth’ mobile application.

He will then dedicate a memorial to Deendayal Upadhyaya to the nation and unveil a 63-feet tall statue of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) thinker in Parao area on Chandauli-Varanasi border.

District magistrate Varanasi Kaushalraj Sharma said Modi will dedicate 36 developmental projects worth Rs 1056 crore and lay the foundation of 14 projects worth Rs 200 crore.

This will include a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The super-speciality hospital, built at a cost of Rs 164 crore, will serve about 200 million people from seven neighbouring states and Nepal. Modi had laid the foundation of the facility in December 2016.

He will also flag off the Mahakal Express through a video link. The train will connect the three “jyotirlinga pilgrim centres” of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar. This will be the first overnight-journey private train in the country, the government said.

Then he would go to the trade facilitation centre where he would participate in Kashi Ek, Roop Anek event, showcasing local crafts at the Deendayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation around 15km off the memorial.

He would give away solar lights and solar looms to weavers, electric chalk to potters and machine to make leaf plates to craftswomen.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that around 5000 people, including craftsmen, potters and weavers would attend the event, where PM Modi would address them.