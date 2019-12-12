e-paper
Pregnant minor allegedly set ablaze by boyfriend, dies

The incident had taken place at a village under Sikarpur police station limits earlier on Tuesday and the accused, identified as Arman, was arrested by late evening, police said.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:50 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
The victim died near Hajipur, when being brought to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) from Bettiah
The victim died near Hajipur, when being brought to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) from Bettiah(HT Photo/File/Representative)
         

The 19-year-old pregnant girl, who was allegedly set ablaze by her boyfriend at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district, died on Tuesday late evening.

According to police, the victim, who had 70% burn injuries died near Hajipur, when being brought to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah.

The incident had taken place at a village under Sikarpur police station limits earlier on Tuesday and the accused, identified as Arman, was arrested by late evening, police said.

“The autopsy has been done and the body handed over to the family members,” Suryakant Chaubey, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Narkatiaganj said on Wednesday.

In an FIR lodged with Sikarpur police station, victim’s brother alleged his sister was at home when Arman Ansari barged into the house, doused kerosene and set her ablaze.

“Arman had an affair with my sister for the past year. When she became pregnant, we built up social pressure on the boy’s family for marriage. But Arman was not willing to marry her,” the victim’s brother said in the FIR.

“Only a girl is blamed in such cases and her family members bear the social stigma. My sister will never return but we want justice for her,” said the victim’s brother.

