Preserve India’s biodiversity: PM Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 01:36 IST

Describing the biodiversity of India as a “unique treasure” for humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday, urged people to preserve and conserve it.

“The more you know, the more you realise the magnitude of what you do not know. Our biodiversity too is a unique treasure for the entire human kind. We have to preserve it, conserve it and explore further,” he said. Laying emphasis on the importance of conservation, the PM quoted Tamil poetess Avvaiyar , “What we know is just a handful of sand. What we do not know is like a universe in itself.”

Referring to the discovery of a new fish species in Meghalaya, he said, “It a matter of joy that India, and especially Meghalaya, is home to a rare species. It lends a new facet to India’s biodiversity. We are surrounded by many such mysteries...”

The PM narrated stories of courage to convey that ‘age and disability’ cannot be a hurdle in achieving goals. Citing the example of 105-year-old Bhagirathi Amma who cleared ‘level 4’ examination in Kerala and 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan who scaled Mount Aconcagua in South America, Modi said, “If we wish to progress in life, we should develop ourselves, if we wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die.”

Modi said there are several examples to show that women are breaking “age-old shackles and attaining new heights”. “Entrepreneurship of women, daughters of our country, their courage, are a matter of pride for each one of us. I would particularly like to share with you, the achievement of 12-year-old daughter Kamya Karthikeyan,” Modi said.

In a bid to boost scientific temper, the PM talked about the Indian Space Research Organisation which facilitates the viewing of rocket launches at Sriharikota.

“Children, youth in India are increasingly taking a keen interest in Science and Technology. When I was in Bengaluru during Chandrayan-2, I witnessed immense enthusiasm and fervour on part of children present there. There was no sign of drowsiness from any angle,” he said

He also hailed the use of a mixture of 10 per cent Indian bio-jet fuel in an IAF AN-32 aircraft that took off from Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rimpoche airport saying, “such efforts will not only help bring down carbon emissions but also reduce the country’s dependence on imported crude oil”.

The PM also extended wishes to students who will be appearing for their annual examinations over the next few weeks.

(With inputs from Agencies)