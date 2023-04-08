Home / India News / President Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI from Tezpur in Assam

President Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI from Tezpur in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Apr 08, 2023 02:52 PM IST

Murmu became the third President and second woman President to fly in a fighter aircraft. Former President Pratibha Patil flew in the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet in 2009 from the Pune air force base

On the last day of her three-day-long visit to Assam, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam.

President Droupadi Murmu in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday (HT Photo/Sourced)
The aircraft by Group Captain Naveen Kumar, CO, 106 Squadron, was flown at a height of about two kilometres above sea level at a speed of about 800 kilometres per hour covering the Brahmaputra and Tezpur valleys in 30 minutes time.

“It was an exhilarating experience for me to fly in the mighty Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of pride that India’s defence capabilities have expanded immensely to cover all the frontiers of land, air and sea.” the President wrote on Twitter.

The President, who was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the aircraft expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Tezpur for organising this sortie,” expressing her appreciation, President Murmu wrote in the visitor’s book.

Taking to Twitter Assam chief Himanta Biswa Sarma minister said, “It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed.”

President Murmu arrived in Assam on April 6 on a three-day visit to the state. On Friday, President Murmu inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Respecting nature is the identity of India, historically nature and Indian culture are interlinked, she said in a statement.

On Saturday morning she reached Tezpur, where she was received by the Assam chief minister and other officials of the Indian Air Force. She was accorded Guard of Honour at the Tezpur Air Force Station on arrival.

Expressing gratitude to the president for visiting Assam, Himanta wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for visiting Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji. Over the last three days, we have been inspired by your simplicity and your dedication to public welfare. It was an absolute honour to receive an opportunity to host you.”

assam himanta biswa sarma indian air force kaziranga national park pratibha patil guard of honour brahmaputra + 5 more
