e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers

President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers

The official gazette confirming Kejriwal’s appointment as Delhi’s chief minister also specified swearing-in of six other ministers in the Delhi government’s cabinet.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindutsan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister designate and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal arrvies for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.
Chief Minister designate and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal arrvies for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi. The official gazette confirming Kejriwal’s appointment also specified swearing-in of six other ministers in the Delhi government’s cabinet.

“The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in,” the gazette stated.

Other ministers to take oath in Delhi government include Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

Kejriwal is set to take oath as Delhi’s third-time chief minster on Sunday.

tags
top news
‘Extradited to face trial, not questions’: Sanjeev Chawla’s googly at Delhi cops
‘Extradited to face trial, not questions’: Sanjeev Chawla’s googly at Delhi cops
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news