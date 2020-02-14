President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 21:14 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi. The official gazette confirming Kejriwal’s appointment also specified swearing-in of six other ministers in the Delhi government’s cabinet.

“The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in,” the gazette stated.

Other ministers to take oath in Delhi government include Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

Kejriwal is set to take oath as Delhi’s third-time chief minster on Sunday.