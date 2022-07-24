President Kovind remembers Gandhi's lesson, Pranab Mukherjee in farewell speech

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday addressed the nation for the last time as the holder of the country's highest constitutional rank. During his farewell address, he remembered his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee, India's 13th President. President Kovind said that he has been conscious of being a successor to great icons of India of the likes of Rajendra Prasad, S Radhakrishnan and APJ Abdul Kalam, renowned space scientist.

Five years ago, he recalled, when he first stepped foot inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Pranab Mukherjee helped President Kovind understand the role and duties by sharing his “wise counsel” with him. And yet, the President explained, he always turned to Gandhi's teachings before taking a decision. He said that whenever he was in doubt, he would turn to Gandhi's advice of “recalling the face of the poorest man and asking myself if the step I am about to take will be of any use to him.”

President Kovind also urged people to contemplate on Gandhi's life and teachings at least for a few minutes every day.

During the address, he also shared that visiting his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as a President and touching the feet of his teachers to seek their blessings, features among his “most memorable moments of life”. “The connection with our roots has been the essence of India. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of staying connected with their village or town, their schools and teachers,” the outgoing president said.

I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India.

Commending India's journey as a country so far, President Kovind said that once the basic necessities of an individual such as housing, access to drinking water and electricity are met, the next need is education.

“I believe the National Education Policy will go a long way in making it possible for young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the twenty-first century,” he noted, adding that he firmly believes India is “getting equipped” to own the 21st century.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will succeed President Kovind on Monday. Once sworn in, she will be India's first tribal and second woman president.