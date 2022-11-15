President Murmu to launch week-long festivities on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu will launch the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas national celebrations beginning Tuesday by garlanding a statue of the Indian tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in his birthplace, the Ulihatu village in the Khunti district of Jharkhand.

“This Gaurav Diwas (Day of Pride) must reach one and all. It is important for all of us that we offer our respects to those freedom fighters hailing from tribal communities who laid down their lives for the country. I implore one and all to ensure that they participate in celebrating this Gaurav Diwas,” union minister for tribal affairs, Arjun Munda said.

President Murmu will interact with Birsa Munda’s descendants and a few villagers in the Ulihatu village. She will also address a Janjatiya Samagam, organised by Madhya Pradesh government, at Shahdol.

To mark the occasion of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, President tweeted, “On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, my greetings to fellow citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the tribal society! Tribal communities have enriched the life of the nation with their arts, crafts and hard work. Their lifestyle offers the world lessons in nurturing nature.”

President is scheduled to attend the civic reception at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal where she will lay the foundation stones for projects of the union ministries of defence and road transport and highways, according to an official statement.

Around 270 projects worth over ₹7,000 crore will be launched.

Before her return to the national Capital, President Murmu will address a women’s self-help groups sammelan in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Munda said cultural programs, workshops, sports activities and painting competitions will be organised at both the state and national levels lasting an entire week from November 15 to November 22.

Starting Tuesday, Adi-Chitra Utsav, a national residential painting programme and an essay writing competition for students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools will be organised.

The national tribal food festival, which aims to celebrate the diversity in tribal cuisines across India, will also be held.

A colloquium and cultural event, a tribal book fair, and dance performances have been planned for Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas. A National Conclave of Elected Women Representatives will also take place on 21 November 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh government will also launch four schemes namely Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana (EPY), the Higher and Technical Education department’s Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Prothsahan Yojana (MMSPY), and Guruji Student Credit Card Yojana (GSCCY), and Department of Labour’s Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY).