President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell speech in parliament. Watch
President Ram Nath Kovind's term comes to an end on Sunday.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 06:00 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term is set to end, on Saturday addressed parliament as he was given farewell. He recalled the key moments of his five-year-tenure while serving the country and also the struggled that was faced during the pandemic.
“Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart,” he said during the address.
The address comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a farewell dinner for the outgoing President.
Ram Nath Kovind, India's 14th president, took charge in 2017. India's 15th president will be sworn in on Monday.
