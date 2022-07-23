President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell speech in parliament. Watch

President Ram Nath Kovind, whose term is set to end, on Saturday addressed parliament as he was given farewell. He recalled the key moments of his five-year-tenure while serving the country and also the struggled that was faced during the pandemic.

“Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart,” he said during the address.

The address comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a farewell dinner for the outgoing President.

Ram Nath Kovind, India's 14th president, took charge in 2017. India's 15th president will be sworn in on Monday.

