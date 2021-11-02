Home / India News / President revokes suspension of IAS officer who sought action against Kapil Mishra
President revokes suspension of IAS officer who sought action against Kapil Mishra

In an order dated October 14, the ministry of telecommunications stated that the controller of communication accounts in Uttarakhand, who was suspended on February 26, 2019, had been reinstated
President Ram nath Kovind revoked suspension of an IAS officer who was suspended over two years ago after he sought action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (File photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has revoked the suspension of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Ashish Joshi, who was suspended over two years ago after he sought action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly circulating an “incendiary” video.

In an order dated October 14, the ministry of telecommunications stated that the controller of communication accounts in Uttarakhand, who was suspended on February 26, 2019, had been reinstated.

Joshi, a 1992-batch Indian Post and Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service officer, was suspended in February after he approached the Delhi Police to take action against Mishra for circulating a video on social media platforms that “highly incendiary video, provoking people to attack some citizens”. The BJP leader had uploaded a video on social media where he promised to “wage war against certain traitors”.

Joshi remained unavailable for a comment.

The department of telecommunications suspended the official for misuse of the government letterhead in sending the complaint to then Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik. The department also pulled up Joshi for going beyond his jurisdiction and issuing orders to telecom operators to crackdown on offensive messages.

His suspension was extended in July for a period of 90 days. HT reached out to the department of telecommunications but did not receive a response immediately.

Sign out