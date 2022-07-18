Home / India News / Presidential polls 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman, power minister RK Singh vote in PPE
Presidential polls 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman, power minister RK Singh vote in PPE

  • Voting to select the next president of India ended on Monday at 5pm. Those who were Covid positive - like Sitharaman and Singh - were allowed to vote after that.
Union minister of finance Niramala Sitharaman and power minister RK Singh cast their votes for presidential election.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and power minister RK Singh on Monday cast their votes for the presidential election in personal protective equipment (PPE) because both had tested positive for Covid-19. Visuals of the two clad in the kits and dropping their ballots into the box at the parliament building in Delhi were posted by news agency ANI.

Voting to select the next president of India ended on Monday at 5pm. Those who were Covid positive - like Sitharaman and Singh - were allowed to vote after that.

Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

Briefing reporters after the voting, Returning Officer Mody said out of 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs permitted by the Election Commission to vote at the Parliament house, 728 (719 MPs and nine MLAs) cast their votes.

presidential election nirmala sitharaman
