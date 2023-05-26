‘Pretty damn impressive’: Omar Abdullah reacts to new Parliament building video

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah seemed impressed with the new Parliament building after a detailed video showcasing the interior and exterior features was released on Friday, two days ahead of the inauguration ceremony. Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledged the need for a new and improved Parliament building and said “this one looks pretty damn impressive.” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah leader praised the new Parliament building.

National Conference, however, is among 21 opposition parties that have decided to skip the momentous occasion, primarily taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the building rather than President Droupadi Murmu.

Reacting to the video providing a detailed view of the Parliament, Abdullah wrote “Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition.”

“The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive,” he added.

Located in the heart of New Delhi, the new Parliament building is set to replace the iconic circular structure that has been a focal point of India's democracy for several decades. The video footage reveals a remarkable blend of modernity and traditional Indian architectural elements. The design incorporates elements from Indian history and culture, seamlessly blending them with contemporary aesthetics. The building's exterior features intricate detailing, with ornate carvings and patterns that pay homage to India's rich artistic heritage.

One of the most notable features of the new Parliament building is the significantly larger chambers for the legislature. The Lok Sabha Hall, the lower house of Parliament, boasts a capacity of up to 888 seats, keeping in view a possible expansion in future after census-based delimitation. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha Hall, the upper house, has been expanded to accommodate up to 384 seats. Additionally, the Lok Sabha Hall has the capacity to accommodate up to 1,272 seats for joint sessions, enabling the gathering of both houses for crucial national discussions and decision-making processes.

