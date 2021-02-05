President Kovind expresses joy over HAL’s contract to manufacture Tejas aircraft
- President Kovind was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru and congratulated the organisers saying that the event was successful amid the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The President of India Ram Nath Kovind expressed his joy at the news of the Indian Air Force ordering 83 Tejas aircrafts from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) worth ₹48,000 crore on Friday.
President Kovind was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru and congratulated the organisers saying that the event was successful amid the difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Kovind said, “I am happy to note that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has got the orders for 83 Tejas aircrafts from Indian Air Force valued at more than Rs. 48,000 crore.”
Earlier on February 3, the Defence Ministry handed over a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at the Aero India international air show.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy have hailed the government for handing over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) saying that it will help the nation attain self-reliance in manufacturing of defence equipment and weaponry.
President Kovind also said that the Aero-India event was one of the largest events which was held in a hybrid manner despite challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic. “Aero India2021 has been an unprecedented success. I have been told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies participated, many more across the world were associated virtually. It is the world’s first mega event of this kind to be held in hybrid format.”
He further added, “Past year has been a time of unprecedented hardships due to Covid-19. Its adverse impacts have been felt in all walks of life globally. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I'm happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully.”
