e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address FICCI’s 93rd AGM, Annual Convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address FICCI’s 93rd AGM, Annual Convention

The convention is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of this year’s convention is “Inspired India”.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI’s (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11 am via video conferencing. The convention is being held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic on December 11, 12 and 14, 2020. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI Annual Expo 2020 which will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of this year’s convention is “Inspired India”.

Over 10,000 delegates from across the world will participate in the three-day virtual meeting which will also see the participation of several ministers, bureaucrats, captains of industry, diplomats, international experts, and other leading luminaries.

Union ministers likely to address the conference include union home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of micro, small and medium enterprises Nitin Gadkari, minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, minister of external affairs S Jaishankar and minister of law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Read more| ‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women,’ says PM Modi at International Bharati festival

Finance commission chairman NK Singh and NITI aayog chairman Amitabh Kant will also address the FICCI AGM.

Industry leaders like Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella; former chairman, Alphabet, Eric Schmidt; Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran are also expected to address the meeting.

The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on the dynamics of the post pandemic world, implications of Covid-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

Uday Shankar, the president of Walt Disney Company for Asia Pacific and the chairman of Star and Disney India will succeed joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy as the FICCI president in the AGM.

tags
top news
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
Covid-19 vaccines that seek nod for emergency use authorisation
Covid-19 vaccines that seek nod for emergency use authorisation
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
Car plows into Manhattan protest, injuring several; driver detained
US FDA nod may give Pfizer’s approval case in India a boost
US FDA nod may give Pfizer’s approval case in India a boost
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In