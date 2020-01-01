‘Priority to be operationally prepared at all times’: New army chief Gen Naravane

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 09:22 IST

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, a day after taking over as the country’s new Army chief, said his priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times.

“Our priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times. We will pay special attention to respect human rights,” General Naravane said on Wednesday.

“I pray to Waheguru ji to give me courage and strength to perform my duties as the chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country,” he further said.

General Naravane took charge as the chief of 1.3 million strong Indian Army on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has been named India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

General Naravane is considered a China expert and has vast experience in counterterror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east.

Given India’s security challenges in Kashmir and the north-east, and the strategic competition with China, his experience will carry great value in national security decision-making.

Hours after taking charge, General Naravane told news agency PTI that Army will enhance combat capabilities along the border with China so that it is fully prepared to deal with any security challenge.

“The threat remains from both northern and western sides. Over the last many years, we have been concentrating on our western borders while our northern border was at a little lower in priority. There was a need to rebalance and reprioritise,” he told PTI.

The new Army Chief also issued a stern warning to Pakistan saying India reserves the right to preemptively strike at sources of terror if the neighbouring country does not stop state-sponsored terrorism.

The 59-year-old general will serve in the top position for two years and four months. Service chiefs can serve for a maximum term of three years or till they attain the age of 62, whichever is earlier.