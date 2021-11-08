Prisoner dies, 30 policemen injured in violence at UP’s Fatehgarh jail

Kanpur:

A prisoner was killed and 30 policemen were injured in violence that broke out after inmates took control of the Fatehgarh (IS IT FATEHGARH OR FATEHPUR) jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district in protest against alleged improper treatment of an under trial, officials said.

Jail authorities suspect that the violence was instigated by some top criminals lodged there in an attempt to break out of the prison. (DIRECT QUOTE EVEN IF ANONYMOUS)

According to officials, the prisoners were angered after the death of another inmate, Sandip Yadav, (AGE), while undergoing treatment for dengue at the jail hospital on Saturday night. The prisoners allegedly held a jail warden captive and assaulted him, the officials said.

Two deputy jailers, Ashish Kumar and Shailesh Sonkar, were also beaten up, the officials said. The prisoners also set the jail hospital on fire, the officials said.

As the jail staff tried to pacify the prisoners, three circle officers were sent to the jail with heavy police contingent. The police teams resorted to firing teargas shells to make their way into the jail, the officials said.

Protests were also held in Yadav’s hometown in Saifai, where his family has alleged that he was not given proper treatment at the jail hospital, said XXXX.

While XXX have alleged that the police also fired at and baton charged the inmates, officials have denied the charge.

One inmate, identified as Shivam, was allegedly hit by a bullet, said XXX. He was rushed to a hospital in Saifai, where he was declared dead on arrival, said XXXXX.

The 30 policemen injured in the violence are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the district, said XXXX.

Fatehgarh senior superintendent of police Ashok Meena said the violence was unprovoked. (ANY COMMENT ON THE DEATH OF THE PRISONER DUE TO DENGUE? HAVE JAIL STAFF SAID ANYTHING ABOUT HIS DEATH OR RESPONDED TO ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER TREATMENT?)

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into deaths of the two inmates, including that of convict Sandip Yadav, who succumbed to dengue, said WHO.

The police are identifying troublemakers and stern action would be initiated, Meena said, denying police firing inside the jail. “It is not clear yet how the inmate died (during protests), it will be investigated,” he said.

Additional director general of police (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said the violence would be probed by DIG (headquarters) VP Tripathi.

Security has been stepped up in the prison after the violence, Bhaskar said.