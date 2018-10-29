Private buses will improve transportation, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Reacting to the ongoing strike of Haryana Roadways employees, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that private buses were being introduced to provide better transportation to the people of the state.

“Private buses will provide better facility to the people. The demands of the roadways employees union were not in favour of the public. They should see that private schools have improved the quality of education and the medical services were improved with private hospitals, thus private buses is the need of the hour,” the CM said.

“Competition between two service providers always helps the public,” he added.

Earlier, addressing a Jan Vishvas rally in Damla of Yamunanagar district, Khattar said that equitable development work was being carried out across the state. “We have been successful in bringing change to achieve development at the right pace and in the right manner,” he said.

He further said that corruption could only be curbed if people cooperated with the government and filed complaints against corruption cases.

He said that Yamunanagar plywood industry, which is the biggest in Asia, was not given any boost by the previous government’s as no new licences were given for setting up plywood units.

He said that for making water available for irrigation, the government has signed Lakhwar Dam agreement, which would provide 47% water to Haryana and the work of increasing the capacity of the Hathnikund Barrage Channel Link Canal has already started, which would cost about ₹2,000 crore.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a high-level bridge to be constructed at a cost of ₹104 crore on Yamuna river near Jathlana and said that the bridge will help improve connectivity between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and would benefit the farmers.

He announced development works of ₹60 crore for the Radaur assembly segment, which include construction of mini-secretariat building and expansion of Radaur-Jathlana road. The CM also announced to lift the toll barrier on Radaur-Yamunanagar road from November 1.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 11:10 IST