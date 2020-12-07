e-paper
Home / India News / Private doctors in Uttarakhand to shut OPDs on Dec 11 to protest ayurveds performing surgery

The IMA said it is not against AYUSH medicine but against the mixing of two different kinds of treatments.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Doctors affiliated to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals in Uttarakhand on December 11.
Doctors affiliated to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals in Uttarakhand on December 11.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
         

The Uttarakhand chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for the closure of out-patient departments in private hospitals on December 11, in protest against the Centre’s recent decision to allow a certain section of Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

Officials from IMA Uttarakhand alleged that the move would endanger the lives of patients as there can be different side-effects of Ayurveda and allopathy being mixed.

Dr DD Choudhury, national vice-president and state secretary of IMA said, “It is not that we do not want AYUSH medicine to flourish in the country, but we are against the mixing of two different kinds of treatments.”

“Protesting against this move, over 2000 doctors from Uttarakhand will keep OPDs shut from 6 am to 6 pm on December 11. The courts in the country say that those practicing modern medicine cannot practice Ayurveda, then why is it not the same vice-versa. Using Ayurvedic medicines during modern medicine treatment can become fatal for the patient, and who would be responsible then?” Dr Choudhury asked.

The medical body will also hold a symbolic silent protest at different areas across the state on Tuesday in line with Covid-19 protocol.

As per a notification, Central Council of Indian Medicines has mandated that ayurvedic post graduation in Shalyathanthra and Shalakyathanthra are to undergo training to independently perform 58 procedures that include general surgery, urology, surgical gastroenterology, ENT, ophthalmology and dental medicine, among others.

