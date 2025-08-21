Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Priyanka Gandhi meets Health Minister Nadda, seeks expediting health projects in Wayanad

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 09:53 pm IST

Priyanka Gandhi said she discussed with Nadda the need for better healthcare for Wayanad's tribal population, their specific health issues and pending NHM funds

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday to urge him to expedite health projects in Wayanad, and to apprise him of the difficulties being faced by the locals since the Medical College in Wayanad's Mananthavadi is far from functional.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi meets Union Minister JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@priyankagandhi X)
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi meets Union Minister JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@priyankagandhi X)

The MP from Kerala's Wayanad said she also discussed with Nadda the need for better healthcare for the constituency's tribal population, their specific health issues, pending National Health Mission (NHM) funds and the need for a specialised trauma centre catering to cases of animal attacks in the area.

"Met J P Nadda to request him to expedite some health projects in Wayanad and to apprise him of the severe difficulties being faced by the local population in the absence of the Medical College in Mananthavadi, which is yet far from functional," Priyanka Gandhi said on X.

"We also discussed the need for better healthcare for Wayanad's tribal population, their specific health issues, pending NHM funds and the need for a specialised trauma centre catering to cases of animal attacks in the area," she said.

The Congress MP also said, "Along with this, all of us also renewed the long-standing request for an AIIMS for Kerala. He was kind enough to hear out all our demands and hold a frank discussion with us. I sincerely hope that these pressing issues will be given due consideration."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Priyanka Gandhi meets Health Minister Nadda, seeks expediting health projects in Wayanad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On