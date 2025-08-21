Priyanka Gandhi meets Health Minister Nadda, seeks expediting health projects in Wayanad

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday to urge him to expedite health projects in Wayanad, and to apprise him of the difficulties being faced by the locals since the Medical College in Wayanad's Mananthavadi is far from functional. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi meets Union Minister JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Thursday. (@priyankagandhi X)

The MP from Kerala's Wayanad said she also discussed with Nadda the need for better healthcare for the constituency's tribal population, their specific health issues, pending National Health Mission (NHM) funds and the need for a specialised trauma centre catering to cases of animal attacks in the area.

"Met J P Nadda to request him to expedite some health projects in Wayanad and to apprise him of the severe difficulties being faced by the local population in the absence of the Medical College in Mananthavadi, which is yet far from functional," Priyanka Gandhi said on X.

"We also discussed the need for better healthcare for Wayanad's tribal population, their specific health issues, pending NHM funds and the need for a specialised trauma centre catering to cases of animal attacks in the area," she said.

The Congress MP also said, "Along with this, all of us also renewed the long-standing request for an AIIMS for Kerala. He was kind enough to hear out all our demands and hold a frank discussion with us. I sincerely hope that these pressing issues will be given due consideration."