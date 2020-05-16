e-paper
Priyanka Gandhi seeks nod for 1,000 buses to send migrants home in UP

Earlier in the day, 24 migrant labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
A group of migrant workers in a bus. (Photo Dheeraj Dhawan /Hindustan Times)
In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has sought permission for 1,000 buses to send migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh back to their state.

“We want to run 500 buses from the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad and a similar number of buses from the Noida border. The Congress party will bear the expense for the same. We will observe all the protocols while helping these migrant workers reach home. We seek permission to run these 1,000 buses,” read a statement from Priyanka Gandhi’s office.

In a separate development, the Centre said it has developed an online national migrant information system to capture the movement of stranded labourers heading home and to further facilitate their travel.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked state officials to set up teams in every police station area to ensure that no migrant worker travels on foot or bike or in any unsafe mode in Uttar Pradesh.

The directive came amid rising cases of migrants losing their lives in road accidents while marching back home.

The CM said food and water should be provided to the migrants as soon as they enter the state and added that they should be medically screened. Arrangements for a vehicle to send them to their respective destinations should be made if they are found fit, the CM told officials.

