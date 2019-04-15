Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praises her helicopter pilot, a woman

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who campaigned in Fatehpur Sikri on Monday took to Twitter to thank a woman pilot who ferried her in a helicopter.

So proud to be flown by a lady today, that too in a chopper! pic.twitter.com/PAkAuxAcgm — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 15, 2019

Priyanka did not name the pilot as she posted a picture of both of them in the tweet.

The Congress has been wooing women voters with promises like 33 per cent reservation in Parliament. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also promised reservation for women in jobs and education, and said he is committed to pass the women’s reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi who has faced quite a few sexist comments since she was named a Congress general secretary in January, has also accused the BJP of neglecting women in her election rallies.

At her election rally where she campaigned for UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, she took on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of deviating from the path of truth.

The Congress secretary general in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East) also said the BJP instead of speaking about India and what it had done for its youth was talking about Pakistan.

“They talk about Pakistan. If BJP is patriotic then do not talk about Pakistan but tell us what you are doing for India,” she said.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 23:51 IST