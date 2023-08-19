Priyanka Gandhi vs PM Modi in Varanasi? I.N.D.I.A leader's bold prediction for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would win if the Congress fields her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Varanasi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The holy city of Varanasi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and is a stronghold of Modi, who won twice from the seat. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at Parliament House during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.(ANI)

“…She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) may fight from Amethi if she wants or from Varanasi, I am certain she will win,” Chaturvedi said while indicating that the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is causing noticeable discomfort for Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“I.N.D.I.A parties are playing on the front foot…PM Modi's consistent criticisms of the alliance, from Parliament to the Red Fort is a proof of his unease" with its growing influence, she said.

"There are 26 non-Bharatiya Janata parties (in the alliance), their MLAs, MPs and vote share will be united for this fight, she further said, expressing confidence on the much-anticipated BJP-led NDA versus I.N.D.I.A battle that will be witnessed in the 2024 elections.

On the question of reaching a broader consensus on seat allocations, Chaturvedi said it will be revealed when the time comes and added that if Vadra is deemed as best suited for the Varanasi seat during the discussions, she will be officially endorsed by the Uddhav camp and I.N.D.I.A alike.

INDIA meet in Mumbai

The Sena (UBT) leader's statement comes days ahead of the I.N.D.I.A's third national-level meeting, which will be held in Mumbai from August 31. The first two meetings were held in Bihar's Patna in June and Karnataka's Bengaluru in mid-July. At the Patna meet, various Opposition parties came together to announce their united effort at taking down the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition has consistently accused the BJP of “assaulting” the foundation of Indian democratic values. The BJP and Modi, however, have downplayed the impact of the Opposition alliance and are confident of winning a third term with record-breaking numbers in the next elections.

