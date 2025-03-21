Probe backs allegations of ‘police protocol misuse’ by Kannada actress Ranya Rao

The probe into DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao’s possible role in the gold smuggling case has added weight to the DRI’s claims that his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao, misused police protocols, PTI reported. Kannada actress Ranya Rao (L) and her stepfather Ramachandra Rao (R).

During an inquiry by additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta, a detailed examination of records at Bengaluru airport showed that Kannada actress Ranya Rao had misused police protocol services, especially during her arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai, PTI reported, quoting sources.

CCTV footage from the airport revealed that Ranya Rao repeatedly used the DGP-rank officer’s protocol services whenever she arrived from Dubai at Bengaluru airport.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government placed the DGP-rank officer on compulsory leave.

The senior IPS officer was recently questioned regarding the gold smuggling case, and his statement was recorded by the investigation team led by additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta.

Probe into IPS officer’s link to gold smuggling

The Karnataka government appointed additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta on March 10 to investigate the possible involvement of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the alleged gold smuggling activities of Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao.

At the time, Rao, an IPS officer, was serving as the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Authorities seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 when she arrived from Dubai.

Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery valued at ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a statement.

The federal revenue and intelligence agency has claimed that Ranya Rao and her Telugu actor friend Tarun Konduru Raju, who too has been arrested in the gold smuggling case, made 26 trips together between January and March this year. Officials suspect that Rao has taken a total of 56 trips to Dubai between 2023 and now.

With PTI inputs