Probe into Rs 7,000 crore scam closed, Congress accuses Modi govt of shielding CVC

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) KV Chowdary, the Congress on Tuesday said that the Centre’s refusal to act against him for allegedly closing a probe into a Rs 7,000-crore scam is an attempt to “cover up corruption”.

“The government selectively and discriminatorily expresses helplessness in taking action,” said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

“It is citing flimsy grounds for not acting against the chief vigilance commissioner who is not just a collaborator of the government in violating the Constitution but a colossal veil to cover up corruption,” Singhvi said.

“His transgression and undue interference in (CBI chief Alok) Verma’s removal is well known,” he said.

Singhvi was referring to a central government reply to a query filed under the Right to Information Act, citing absence of guidelines to handle complaints of corruption and other misconduct against the chief vigilance commissioner.

Pointing to Section 6 of the chief vigilance commissioner Act, which empowers the Centre to take action, Singhvi said, “The Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules also provide for suspension and penalties on officers for their actions which involve removal, termination and forced retirement.”

Calling the government’s refusal to be “untenable”, Singhvi said under the CVC Act, action can be taken against Chowdary.

