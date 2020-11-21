e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Probing financial links between Bhim Army and PFI, says ED

Probing financial links between Bhim Army and PFI, says ED

Official sources said that ED has unearthed some mobile phone communication between some senior office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, and it will seek clarifications from them.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
While the PFI has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the Bhim Army said it was ready for all kinds of probe.
While the PFI has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the Bhim Army said it was ready for all kinds of probe.(HT Photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it is investigating “financial links” between the PFI and Bhim Army and it is set to intensify its money laundering probe to investigate allegations of illegal funds being used to “fuel” anti-CAA protests.

The agency, officials sources said, will initiate a fresh round of questioning of the suspects.

They said the agency has unearthed some mobile phone communication between some senior office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, and it will seek clarifications from them.

“The ED is investigating financial links between PFI and Bhim Army on the basis of credible evidence recovered from senior PFI officials,” the agency tweeted.

The tweet was in response to a news report that said the ED has found “no links” between the Bhim Army and the PFI.

While the PFI has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, the Bhim Army said it was ready for all kinds of probe.

“We are ready for every kind of investigation, you (ED) should investigate and if no link is found then you should publicly apologise for spreading false propaganda,” All India Bahujan Coordination Committee and Bhim Army coordinator Kush Ambedkarwadi said.

The central probe agency is also expected to question some other linked people in this case which it is probing under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

tags
top news
Tracking the coronavrius pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Tracking the coronavrius pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
8 injured in US mall shooting: Police
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulls halting flights, trains from Delhi
Covid-19: Maharashtra govt mulls halting flights, trains from Delhi
Winter arrives early in north as mercury dips
Winter arrives early in north as mercury dips
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In