Professor booked for giving ‘hate speech’

An assistant professor of a Christian educational institution in Mangaluru has been booked for allegedly giving hate speech during an event, police said. In the video, the accused could be seen asking Hindus to avoid associating with institutions and venues run by people belonging to other religions (File photo)

The Mangalore CEN police registered an FIR on Saturday in response to Arun Ullal’s alleged hate speech at the newlywed couples conference, held at Kinya Keshav Shishumandir on Septemebr 26, sparked outrage. The incident gained widespread attention after a purported video of Ullal’s speech went viral on social media. HT could not verify the veracity of the video.

In the video, Ullal could be seen asking Hindus to avoid associating with institutions and venues run by people belonging to other religions. He said: “Hindus should get married in halls owned by Hindus. They should send their children to Hindu-run educational institutions. Marriage should not take place in halls owned by other religions, as a share of the income from these events will be sent abroad.”

The Mangaluru police filed a case after the video began circulating on social media platforms.

Mangaluru CEN police inspector N Sathish said: “We became aware of the speech through social media, where the video went viral. We voluntarily registered a case under sections 66(C) of the IT Act, BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), and 351 (criminal intimidation). A notice will be served to the accused for inquiry, and we have launched an investigation.”