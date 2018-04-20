Propose, oppose but come together to resolve issues: Naidu to Oppn MPs

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said in a parliamentary democracy, lawmakers can propose and oppose a measure, but at the end of it, all should come together to resolve the issue.

The remarks by Naidu, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, came a fortnight after the second half of the Budget session of Parliament was a virtual washout.

“There may be some delay (in Parliament)...It happens some time. You know we are a democracy. When one House (Lok Sabha) passes (a measure), the other House (Rajya Sabha) waits for some time. Because they are more mature people,” Naidu said, apparently referring to the logjam in Parliament.

He said in a democracy, people can debate, discuss and decide. “I tell those people also who want to stop (a measure from being put forth by the government in Parliament) for a while, that there is nothing wrong in stopping it for a while...It can be a speed breaker where you can stop and then move on.

“But it should not be a total breaker because in a parliamentary democratic system, one can propose and the other can oppose (but they) should dispose of (the measure) at the end of the day. That is the way of democracy. There is no other way. In a democracy, you have to respect the people’s mandate,” the vice-president said, after inaugurating a two-day civil services day function here.

The Budget Session, which ended on April 6, was the least productive since the year 2000, according to a data by a legislative research body. According to data provided by Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 134%, and of Rajya Sabha around 96% during the brief first half of the session. The first half of the session had seven Lower House and eight Upper House sittings.

But the second half of the session, which began from March 5, saw the productivity taking a nose dive due to daily disruptions and adjournments. The productivity of the Lok Sabha was four percent and that of the Rajya Sabha was eight percent, the minister said.