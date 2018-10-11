Today in New Delhi, India
Protesting student throws shoe at Nitish Kumar

The student was quickly detained by the police.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2018 15:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adjusts the turban during 'Virat Chhatra Sanagam', in Patna, Thursday, Oct 11, 2018. (PTI)

A student protesting against reservation hurled a sandal at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday here but it missed the target by a few metres, police said.

The Chief Minister along with his senior ministers was present at a public function in Bapu Sabhgar when Chandan Kumar Tiwari threw the footwear at him.

Tiwari was quickly detained by the police. But some Janata Dal-United workers still managed to thrash him before the student was taken away.

Tiwari told the media he was against reservation and has been protesting against the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 15:13 IST

