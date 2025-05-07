Proud of my brothers in armed forces: Pahalgam attack victims’ wife from Gujarat

Ahmedabad: “I’m proud of my brothers in the armed forces, who feel the pain and sorrow of their sisters’ sindoor being wiped away in this tragedy and are driven to fight for justice,” said Kajal Parmar, the wife of Yatishbhai Parmar and mother of 17-year-old Smit Parmar, both of whom were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Parmar family was part of a 19-member tourist group from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, that had attended a Ram Katha by Morari Bapu in Srinagar before visiting Pahalgam

Speaking to the media after India carried out precision strikes at multiple terror sites in Pakistan early Wednesday, Kajal said that the attack not just took away her husband and son but the lives and dreams of several families—fathers, mothers, children—leaving a nation in grief.

“I’m so grateful for Operation Sindoor and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking swift action. They took my family, but they will not escape justice. We want these terrorists wiped off the face of the earth,” she added.

In an operation named ‘Sindoor’, Indian armed forces conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday, the defence ministry said.

India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release that nine sites were targeted in the military strikes in Pakistan. “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” the release read.

Kajal, who escaped the Pahalgam attack because her nephew pulled her to safety, recalled, “It was over in five minutes. I saw it with my own eyes—they asked about our religion before starting to shoot us. Had it not been for my nephew, I wouldn’t be alive today.”

Sixteen in the group were unharmed, while Vinodbhai Dabhi, another Bhavnagar resident, suffered a bullet graze to his arm. Yatishbhai and Smit were listed as missing on April 22, with their deaths confirmed the next day.

“Modi Saheb has shown patience, but this time they’ve gone too far. He can’t see us in this pain,” Kajal added.