‘Proud’ Rishi Sunak reacts to Sudha Murty's Padma Bhushan

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday expressed joy as his mother-in-law Sudha Murty was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Reacting to wife Akshata Murty’s Instagram post, Sunak said, “A proud day”.

UK PM Rishi Sunak and philanthropist Sudha Murty.

Sudha Murty, 72, was recognised for her contribution to social work. A popular author and philanthropist from Karnataka, Sudha Murty serves as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Her husband, NR Narayana Murthy - co-founder of Infosys - was also present at the ceremonial function.

Murty's daughter Akshata was seen sitting in the front row next to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India at the Padma Awards 2023 ceremony (India's highest civilian awards) in New Delhi, in recognition of her contributions in social work,” read Akshata’s post.

She added, “On IWD last month, I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me. Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need - many in the most remote parts of India - after natural disasters have destroyed their lives.”

Stating that her mother does not live for recognition, Akshata said, “The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me - hard work, humility, selflessness - mean she is always on to the next thing (sic).”

(With inputs from agencies)