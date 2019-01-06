 ‘Prove order given to HAL or resign’: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Prove order given to HAL or resign’: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman place documents before Parliament to prove her claim that the Modi government has given Rs 1 lakh crore worth of orders to defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), or resign.

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 15:24 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses media regarding the alleged scam in Rafale deal during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.(AP file photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday demanded that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman place documents before Parliament to prove her claim that the Modi government has given Rs 1 lakh crore worth of orders to defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), or resign.

Two days after Sitharaman made the claims in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Gandhi took to Twitter to question her claims, tagging a media report that said “no actual order has been placed”.

“When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies to cover up the first one. In her eagerness to defend the PM’s Rafale lie, the RM (Defence Minister) lied to the Parliament.

“Tomorrow (Monday), RM (Sitharaman) must place before Parliament documents showing Rs 1 lakh crore of government orders to HAL. Or resign,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi had earlier dismissed Sitharaman’s arguments defending the deal to procure 36 fighter jets from France and accused her of evading his questions on the controversial deal while debating the issue in Parliament.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also tweeted on Sunday: “The Lying Defence Minister’s Lies Get Exposed! Defence Minister claimed that procurement orders worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore provided to HAL! HAL says Not a SINGLE PAISA has come, as Not a SINGLE ORDER has been signed!” “For the first time, HAL forced to take a loan of ₹1000 Cr to pay salaries!,” he added.

Surjewala cited a media report which claimed that “not a single rupee of the said Rs 1 lakh crore has come to HAL, since not a single order, as claimed, has been signed till now”.

The media report cited senior HAL management officials in order to back its claim.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:15 IST

