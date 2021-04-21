IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Puducherry to observe complete lockdown from April 23-26 due to Covid surge
The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am.(Biplov Bhuyan / HT file photo. Representative image)
The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am.(Biplov Bhuyan / HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Puducherry to observe complete lockdown from April 23-26 due to Covid surge

The order of the lockdown comes after the night curfew order that came on Tuesday. The Union Territory yesterday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Union Territory of Puducherry announced total lockdown from upcoming Friday night till Monday morning in a wake of spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The lockdown will kick in on the night of April 23 at 10 pm and will remain in effect till the morning of April 26 at 5 am. The order of the lockdown comes after the night curfew order that came on Tuesday.

The Union Territory yesterday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm.

Hotels have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm, with only home delivery services open till 10 pm.

Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of Covid-19 till yesterday, according to Union Health Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus puducherry govt
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP