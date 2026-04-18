Pune airport runway temporarily shut after ‘hard landing’ incident involving IAF aircraft; flights diverted

A police officer said an IAF aircraft experienced a "hard landing" but refused to give details, according to PTI.

The IAF confirmed the development in a social media post: “Pune runway is temporarily unavailable due to an incident involving an IAF aircraft. The aircrew are safe and there is no damage to civil property.” It added that work is ongoing to operationalise the runway and resume normal services.

The runway at Pune airport was temporarily shut late Friday night after an incident involving an aircraft of the Indian Air Force , officials said. Efforts are underway to restore operations at the earliest, IAF said in a post on X.

What happened? According to airport officials, the incident happened around 10:25 pm when a fighter aircraft’s landing gear failed during landing, blocking the runway.

Based on Air Traffic Control information, it would have taken four to five hours to clear the runway and resume normal operations.

"As per IAF ATC, it will take 4–5 hours to clear the runway and restore normal operations," they said.

Flights diverted Flight tracking data showed that at least eight Pune-bound flights were diverted to multiple airports, including Surat, Goa, Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore, as operations were disrupted.

Passengers experienced delays and rerouting while restoration work continued.

What authorities said Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the temporary suspension of runway operations.

“Thankfully, the aircrew are safe and there has been no damage to civil property. Airlines have been informed, and it may take approximately 5 hours to restore normal runway operations,” Mohol said in a post on X.

“I am in constant touch with the Airport Director and Air Force officials to ensure the situation is resolved at the earliest,” he added.