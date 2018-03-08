Pune firm’s MD held for sexually harassing woman employee

The managing director of a private company here was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a woman employee, a police official said on Thursday.

The industrial firm’s top official, aged 58, was arrested on March 6 after the 34-year-old employee alleged in her police complaint that he was sending her “objectionable” text and voice messages on her phone and also stalking her, Mundhwa police station’s senior inspector Anil Patrudkar said.

However, the managing director was later released on bail.

Before approaching the police, the woman had complained to the firm’s internal sexual harassment committee but she claimed that no action was taken, Patrudkar said.

“The complainant, while registering the case, had furnished all the evidence including the text and voice messages sent by the accused and recorded conversations, which have sexual overtones,” he said.

“On the basis of the complaint, we registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking),” he added.