Home / India News / Pune lockdown in two phases, here are the five important things to know

Pune lockdown in two phases, here are the five important things to know

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said lockdown was being imposed in Pune to check the coronavirus situation in the district.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune
Health workers during a door to door screening for coronavirus in a slum near Dandekar bridge in Pune(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra government has decided to clamp a 10-day-long lockdown in areas under Pune district beginning Monday, July 13, with a stated aim to stem the spread of rising Covid-19 infections in the city that has recorded a big surge in positive cases including the highest single day spike of over 1,800 cases, recorded on Thursday. The tally of coronavirus infections in the district is reported to have reached 34,399, while the death toll has risen to 978. The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Here are the five important things to know about the lockdown in Pune

1. Lockdown is being imposed in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and some other rural areas of the district from July 13 to July 23 to force social distancing and prevent the spread of the infection. Ajit Pawar said that people should look at England’s example where lifting of restrictions had recently resulted in people’s assembly at public places with little respect for safety norms in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

2. Complete lockdown will be observed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from 13th July to 23rd July. 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of the Pune district for the implementation of lockdown rules. Containment zones will be added not only in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, but also in these villages that have been identified as Covid hotspots.

Covid 19 latest: 10-day lockdown in Pune clamped on the back of highest single-day spike

3. The lockdown will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, from 13-18 July, only medical shops, dairies and hospitals will be allowed to remain open in the city. Newspapers will also be allowed to be delivered, said Shekhar Gaikwad, commissioner, Pune Municipal Commission. The first phase of lockdown will be stricter.

4. Administration has advised people to purchase essentials within the next two days because only essential services will remain open after that. Emergency services have been excluded from the lockdown. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores and hospitals will remain open, said Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

5. A detailed order about the lockdown will be issued soon by the district authorities.

top news
In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
With a fortune of $68 bn, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
