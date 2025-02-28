Pune rape case updates: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde vows capital punishment for accused

Pune rape case updates: Police personnel guard at the Swargate bus stand in Oune after the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on Tuesday.

Pune rape case updates: The man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station in Maharashtra was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday, news agency PTI reported citing police on Friday. The suspect, identified as Dattatray Gade, was apprehended by Pune Police around midnight in Shirur tehsil. The incident reportedly occurred early Tuesday morning inside an ST bus....Read More

Gade, a history-sheeter, has been involved in at least six cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar district. He had been out on bail since 2019 in connection with one of the offences. To capture him, 13 police teams were deployed across various locations in the state.

As part of the search operation, police used sniffer dogs and drones to track the accused within sugarcane fields in Shirur Tehsil on Thursday.

Latest developments

• Following the rape of a woman inside a parked state transport bus in Pune, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday ordered a security audit of all Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations and depots.

• The minister announced that a proposal would be sent to the state home department for appointing an IPS officer as the Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CSVO), a position vacant since June 2022.

• Authorities have been directed to deploy women security guards at bus stations, as stated in an MSRTC release. Sarnaik also urged police to enhance patrolling at depots and bus stations and instructed depot managers to stay at their facilities for better monitoring.

• On Thursday, MSRTC issued an internal circular mandating staff to wear proper uniforms with nameplates for identification, prohibiting T-shirts with the MSRTC logo.

• Sarnaik announced that all buses and other vehicles parked at MSRTC depots across the state would be cleared out by April 15, 2025. Addressing a question on the use of artificial intelligence for security enhancements, the minister stated that AI is widely used and his department plans to integrate it as much as possible.

• Highlighting the growing number of female passengers, Sarnaik stressed the importance of increasing the deployment of women security guards at bus stations.