Pune rape case updates: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde vows capital punishment for accused
Pune rape case updates: The man who allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station in Maharashtra was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday, news agency PTI reported citing police on Friday. The suspect, identified as Dattatray Gade, was apprehended by Pune Police around midnight in Shirur tehsil. The incident reportedly occurred early Tuesday morning inside an ST bus....Read More
Gade, a history-sheeter, has been involved in at least six cases of theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar district. He had been out on bail since 2019 in connection with one of the offences. To capture him, 13 police teams were deployed across various locations in the state.
As part of the search operation, police used sniffer dogs and drones to track the accused within sugarcane fields in Shirur Tehsil on Thursday.
Latest developments
• Following the rape of a woman inside a parked state transport bus in Pune, Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday ordered a security audit of all Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations and depots.
• The minister announced that a proposal would be sent to the state home department for appointing an IPS officer as the Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CSVO), a position vacant since June 2022.
• Authorities have been directed to deploy women security guards at bus stations, as stated in an MSRTC release. Sarnaik also urged police to enhance patrolling at depots and bus stations and instructed depot managers to stay at their facilities for better monitoring.
• On Thursday, MSRTC issued an internal circular mandating staff to wear proper uniforms with nameplates for identification, prohibiting T-shirts with the MSRTC logo.
• Sarnaik announced that all buses and other vehicles parked at MSRTC depots across the state would be cleared out by April 15, 2025. Addressing a question on the use of artificial intelligence for security enhancements, the minister stated that AI is widely used and his department plans to integrate it as much as possible.
• Highlighting the growing number of female passengers, Sarnaik stressed the importance of increasing the deployment of women security guards at bus stations.
Pune rape case updates: Who is Dattatraya Ramdas Gade?
Pune rape case updates: Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, a history-sheeter out on bail since 2019, allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport bus at Pune’s busy Swargate bus station on Tuesday morning.
According to a Swargate police station official, as quoted by news agency PTI, Gade, 36, has been involved in multiple criminal cases, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching, in Pune and the neighbouring Ahilyanagar district.
He had been out on bail since 2019 in connection with one of these offences, the official added.
In 2024, a theft case was registered against Gade in Pune, and the police summoned him for questioning.
On Wednesday, a Pune police team interrogated Gade’s brother as part of the investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from Swargate bus station and surrounding areas while also using technical support to gather clues and track down the accused.
Pune rape case updates: How did the police carry out search operation to nab Dattatray Gade?
Pune rape case updates: Pune Police on Thursday deployed drones and sniffer dogs in Shirur taluka of Pune district to track down the accused in the Swargate bus rape case, officials said. However, he was detained in Shirur Tehsil on Friday.
At least 13 teams of Pune city police were engaged in the search for Gade, a resident of Gunat village, an official said.
In coordination with Pune Rural police, a search operation was carried out in the sugarcane fields of Gunat village, as authorities suspected that Gade was hiding there.
Several senior police officials, along with more than 100 personnel, reached Gunat village in the afternoon. Drones were used for aerial surveillance of the fields to locate the accused.
A dog squad was also brought in to assist with the search operation.
Pune police had announced a ₹1 lakh reward for any credible information leading to Gade’s arrest.
Pune Rural police conducted searches in the Shirur area and took all necessary measures for the operation.
In Pune city, police interrogated multiple individuals, including Gade’s friends, relatives, and acquaintances, as part of the investigation.
Pune rape case updates: What happened on Tuesday when the victim was waiting at Swargate bus station?
Pune rape case updates: According to the victim, as quoted by news agency PTI, she was waiting for a bus to Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5:45 am on Tuesday when Gade approached her and addressed her as ‘didi’ (sister). He told her that the bus to Satara had arrived at another platform.
He then led her to an empty ‘Shiv Shahi’ AC bus parked elsewhere on the premises. As the bus was unlit, she was hesitant to board, but Gade assured her that it was the correct vehicle. Once inside, he followed her and sexually assaulted her, the woman, who works in the medical field, later told the police.
Swargate in Pune is one of the largest bus depots operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).
Pune rape case updates: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde vows capital punishment for accused
Pune rape case updates: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the government would push for capital punishment for the accused, while Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane suggested reviving the “encounter squad.”
The accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), has a history of criminal offences, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching in Pune and Ahilyanagar district. He had been out on bail since 2019 in one of the cases.
As Gade, a resident of Gunat village in Pune, evaded arrest for over two days, officials had deployed 13 police teams to track him down before detaining him on the night between Thursday and Friday.
Pune rape case updates: Maharashtra transport minister orders security audit of MSRTC bus depots
Pune rape case updates: Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered an immediate security audit of all bus stands and depots across the state, following the rape of a woman at the Swargate depot in Pune.
According to a release issued on Thursday, the minister also directed the removal of all registered buses parked at depots and bus stationsand vehicles seized by transport offices by April 15.
Noting the increasing number of female passengers, Sarnaik stressed the need to deploy more women security guards at bus stations.