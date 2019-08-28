Pune youth becomes first Indian to complete ‘La Ultra The High’ marathon

india

Ashish Kasodekar, a youth hailing from Pune, has become the first Indian to complete the 555 kms long ‘La Ultra The High’ marathon in Ladakh.

This marathon is also known as the cruellest marathon of the world. This event is organised every year in Ladakh and for the latest edition, the distance of the marathon was extended to 555 kms from 333 kms.

Five people participated in the marathon and among five, two were Indians. The total journey of the marathon had to be completed in five and a half days.

The participants had to pass five mountains with almost 1700 feet height.

“Since there are multiple challenges one has to go through, the task was difficult and this whole marathon is called as the cruellest marathon of the world,” Kasodekar told ANI.

“The 555 km marathon was organised for the first time and I am the first and only Indian to complete it. I had participated earlier in the 333 kms marathon so I was mentally prepared for it but I had to prepare myself to have 4 hours of sleep and then run for the whole day,” he added.

Ashish had started running in a marathon in 2014 and now after 5 years he has completed 555 kms run and this comes as a big achievement for the man.

