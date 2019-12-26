‘Punish tukde tukde gang’: Amit Shah’s double barrelled attack on AAP, Cong

india

Picking up from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left it at his Delhi rally this week, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday continued the Bharatiya Janata Party’s attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in national capital Delhi, accusing them of creating confusion over the amended citizenship law that had sparked off massive protests in the city.

“It is time to punish the tukde-tukde gang, which is responsible for the violence in the streets of the national capital with the help of the Congress party. The people of Delhi should punish them,” Amit Shah said at an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority on Thursday.

The BJP had coined the ‘tukde tukde gang’ phrase after a faceoff between a group of students and the RSS’ students’ wing ABVP at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016. The ABVP alleged students from the Left-leaning parties had shouted slogans to break the country into pieces, a complaint that led to the arrest and jail for many students on charges of sedition.

The BJP had responded to opposition attacks over the police crackdown that followed, accusing them of supporting people who it says, want the country to disintegrate the country. It has since then been invoked by top BJP leaders on several occasions to target the opposition.

“The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi,” Amit Shah said on the recent anti-CAA protests, some of which turned violent in areas like the Jamia Millia University and Seelampur.

Shah did not elaborate on the national population register and the proposed national register of citizens in his address.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought to address concerns around the citizens register in his speech in the national capital, blamed the opposition for the violence and insisted that neither his cabinet nor parliament had discussed its roll out.

Two days later, his government cleared Rs 3,900 crore funding for an exercise to update the National Population Register but claimed that this had nothing to do with the proposed citizenship register.

Amit Shah had backed the prime minister on this point in an interview with news agency ANI and claimed that there was no link between the citizenship register and the population register.

In his speech on Thursday, Shah also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of stealing credit for the central government’s developmental works and spoke extensively about the Cabinet decision to give people living in unauthorised colonies ownership rights.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the hurdle of 13 legal procedures by one Cabinet note and gave ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies of the national capital,” Shah said.

“After the Sikh riots took place, there was a Congress government in the Centre for a long time, but the people did not get justice. Once the BJP government came to power, we immediately constituted an SIT under retired Judge GP Mathur and today, the rioters are behind bars,” the minister claimed.