‘Tukde-tukde gang worried it will break if we’re back in power’: PM Modi’s jab at Oppn unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sharpened his attack on the opposition and said afraid of defeat in the elections they are spreading lies.

PM Modi said opposition unity will become a thing of the past once the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared. “Tukde-tukde gang is worried that it will break if we’re back in power,” he said at a rally in Bihar.

Leaders from various opposition parties, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, have said that there might be no elections if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections. Follow live updates

PM Modi said the opposition is scared because once the BJP comes back to power their corruption will be finished. “When Modi comes back again then their corruption will be completely finished, their dynastic politics will be finished, their loot in name of poor will stop, their politics of case and religion will stop,” he added.

The prime minister said his government has been making efforts to bolster the quota system introduced by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. “They are saying that if Modi comes to power again, elections would be done away with. All constitutional bodies will be under threat. And reservations will be done away with. The fact remains, this ‘chowkidar’ of yours has been making all efforts to strengthen the quota system introduced by Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” Modi said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 11:54 IST