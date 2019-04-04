Lok Sabha election 2019: Haridwar constituency in Uttarakhand votes on April 11
All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
The Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1977, following a delimitation exercise, and was reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes between the years of 1977 and 2009.
The constituency, know for its temples and ashrams, comprises 14 assembly segments in two districts - Haridwar and Dehradun.
Here are some details about Haridwar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttarakhand
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Haridwar
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 177,822
Runner up name, party: Renuka Rawat, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,175,734
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%
Number of women voters in 2014: 536,821
Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,052
First Published: Apr 04, 2019