Lok Sabha election 2019: Haridwar constituency in Uttarakhand votes on April 11

The Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1977, following a delimitation exercise, and was reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes between the years of 1977 and 2009.

The constituency, know for its temples and ashrams, comprises 14 assembly segments in two districts - Haridwar and Dehradun.

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Haridwar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttarakhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Haridwar

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 177,822

Runner up name, party: Renuka Rawat, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,175,734

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%

Number of women voters in 2014: 536,821

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,052

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 18:00 IST