Lok Sabha election 2019:YSRCP fights to retain Kurnool constituency with new candidate

Like many others, Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh used to be a Congress powerhouse from where Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy became an MP six times between 1977 and 1998. The party won the seat last in 2009.

In 2104, Butta Renuka, then with YSRCP, won the Lok Sabha election defeating TDP’s BT Naidu by 44,131 votes. She later joined the TDP in October in 2017 before returning to the YSRCP earlier this month. The YSRCP has fielded Dr Sanjeev Kumar from the constituency this time. The TDP has nominated Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, a former union minister, who joined the party from the Congress.

Ahmed Ali Khan is the Congress candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat this time.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the voter turnout figure in Kurnool was 72 per cent which was less than the overall state average of 74.47 per cent.

According to the 2011 census, out of a total population of 2016981, 69.3% is rural and 30.7% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 17.5 and 1.28, respectively out of total population.

Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kurnool

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: Butta Renuka, YSRCP

Winning margin in 2014: 44,131 votes

Runner up name, party: BT Naidu, TDP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,481,807

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 72

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1571

Number of women voters: 743,016

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 18:37 IST