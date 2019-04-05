Lok Sabha elections 2019: Medak constituency in Telangana has seen some high-profile contestants
Medak became famous after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi contested from here in 1980 and was holding the seat when she was assassinated in 1984.
The Medak Lok Sabha constituency was in 2014 won by now Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who quit after his party won the Assembly election in June that year.
In the bypoll, TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won by a margin of 3,61,277 votes.
Medak has seven assembly segments namely Siddipet, Medak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak and Gajwel.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Medak Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Medak
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 397,029
Runner up name, party: Dr. P Shravan Kumar Reddy, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,193,548
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%
Number of women voters in 2014: 584,233
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,817
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:26 IST