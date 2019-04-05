Lok Sabha elections 2019: Medak constituency in Telangana has seen some high-profile contestants

The Medak Lok Sabha constituency was in 2014 won by now Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who quit after his party won the Assembly election in June that year.

In the bypoll, TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won by a margin of 3,61,277 votes.

Medak became famous after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi contested from here in 1980 and was holding the seat when she was assassinated in 1984.

Medak has seven assembly segments namely Siddipet, Medak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak and Gajwel.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Medak Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Medak

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 397,029

Runner up name, party: Dr. P Shravan Kumar Reddy, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,193,548

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 77%

Number of women voters in 2014: 584,233

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,817

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:26 IST