Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress-NC put up joint candidate in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency

The Jammu Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir is represented by Jugal Kishore of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He defeated Madan Lal Sharma of the Congress with more than two lakh votes.

Kishore is again contesting this time while Raman Bhalla is the joint Congress, National Conference candidate from the constituency.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the facts about the Jammu constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:

State : Jammu and Kashmir

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jammu

Day of polling: April 11

Sitting MP, Party: Jugal Kishore, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 257,280

Runner up name, party: Madan Lal Sharma, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,256,529

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2274

Number of women voters: 588,186

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:59 IST