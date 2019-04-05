Lok Sabha elections 2019: Zahirabad constituency in Telangana

Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 parliamentary seats in the southern state of Telangana.

B B Patil of Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the 2014 polls, the first-ever Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Zahirabad has seven assembly segments namely Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Narayankhed, Andole and Zahirabad.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Zahirabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Zahirabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: B.B. Patil, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 144,631

Runner up name, party: Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,099,784

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76%

Number of women voters in 2014: 548,060

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,757

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:32 IST