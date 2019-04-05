Lok Sabha elections 2019: Zahirabad constituency in Telangana
Zahirabad has seven assembly segments namely Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Narayankhed, Andole and Zahirabad.
Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 17 parliamentary seats in the southern state of Telangana.
B B Patil of Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the 2014 polls, the first-ever Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Zahirabad has seven assembly segments namely Jukkal, Banswada, Yellareddy, Kamareddy, Narayankhed, Andole and Zahirabad.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
Here are some details about Zahirabad Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Zahirabad
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: B.B. Patil, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 144,631
Runner up name, party: Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,099,784
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76%
Number of women voters in 2014: 548,060
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,757
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:32 IST