Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Triangular contest in Odisha’s Berhampur, once a Congress safe seat

Actor-turned-politician and BJD leader Sidhant Mohapatra is the sitting member of Parliament from the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha.

Sidhant Mohapatra had defeated Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the Congress party, which had held the Berhampur seat for decades, in the Lok Sabha election in 2009. The Biju Janata Dal leader Sidhant Mohapatra won against Sahu, again in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Sahu has now joined the state’s ruling party.

This year, the BJD has dropped Mohapatra and chosen Sahu in his place. He will face the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) state general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra and Congress leader V Chandrasekhar Naidu.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Voting in Berhampur will be held on April 11 and counting on May 23.

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Berhampur

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Sidhant Mohapatra, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 127,720

Runner up name, party: Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 905,362

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.85%

Number of women voters in 2014: 654,179

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,543

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:34 IST