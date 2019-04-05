Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi hold Hyderabad constituency in Telangana

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 19:13 IST
Hindustan Times
HYDERABAD Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,HYDERABAD Profile,Telangana General Elections 2019
The constituency is represented in the Lok Sabha by Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)

The Hyderabad parliamentary constituency comprises seven assembly segments namely Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura.

The constituency is represented in the Lok Sabha by Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM. He defeated Dr Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by more than two lakh votes.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hyderabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM

Winning margin in 2014: 202,454

Runner up name, party: Dr Bhagavanth Rao, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 971,770

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%

Number of women voters in 2014: 444,911

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,567

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:10 IST

more from constituency watch
trending topics