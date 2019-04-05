Lok Sabha elections 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi hold Hyderabad constituency in Telangana

The Hyderabad parliamentary constituency comprises seven assembly segments namely Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura.

The constituency is represented in the Lok Sabha by Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM. He defeated Dr Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by more than two lakh votes.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hyderabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM

Winning margin in 2014: 202,454

Runner up name, party: Dr Bhagavanth Rao, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 971,770

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%

Number of women voters in 2014: 444,911

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,567

