Lok Sabha elections 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi hold Hyderabad constituency in Telangana
Telangana's 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
The Hyderabad parliamentary constituency comprises seven assembly segments namely Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura and Bahadurpura.
The constituency is represented in the Lok Sabha by Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM. He defeated Dr Bhagavanth Rao of the BJP by more than two lakh votes.
Here are some details about Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hyderabad
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM
Winning margin in 2014: 202,454
Runner up name, party: Dr Bhagavanth Rao, BJP
Number of voters in 2014: 971,770
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%
Number of women voters in 2014: 444,911
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,567
