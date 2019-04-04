Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP senior leader BC Khanduri holds Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency

The Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1957, following a delimitation exercise. It comprises five districts and 14 assembly segments.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s BC Khanduri, a former chief minister of the state, defeated the Congress’s Harak Singh Rawat by close to two lakh votes.

All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Garwhal Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttarakhand

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Garhwal

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 184,526

Runner up name, party: Harak Singh Rawat, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,257,361

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%

Number of women voters in 2014: 358,881

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,890

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:49 IST