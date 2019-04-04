Lok Sabha election 2019: BJP senior leader BC Khanduri holds Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency
All five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.constituency watch Updated: Apr 04, 2019 17:49 IST
The Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1957, following a delimitation exercise. It comprises five districts and 14 assembly segments.
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s BC Khanduri, a former chief minister of the state, defeated the Congress’s Harak Singh Rawat by close to two lakh votes.
Here are some details about Garwhal Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttarakhand
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Garhwal
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (AVSM), BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 184,526
Runner up name, party: Harak Singh Rawat, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,257,361
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%
Number of women voters in 2014: 358,881
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,890
First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:49 IST